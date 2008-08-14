Savage Moon Is A New Game For The PS3

And that's all we know! Because all we know is that a rating for the game has turned up on the website of the Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (ie the USK, ie Germany's classification board), it's got a 12 rating, it's only for the PS3, and it is, apparently, a military strategy game. Seeing as we've never heard of this before, odds are good that it's a PSN title. Odds are equally good that we'll be seeing it at some stage during Sony's lone ranger press conference at Leipzig next week.
Savage Moon [USK, thanks everyone who sent this in!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink