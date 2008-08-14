The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Savage Moon Is A New Game For The PS3

And that's all we know! Because all we know is that a rating for the game has turned up on the website of the Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (ie the USK, ie Germany's classification board), it's got a 12 rating, it's only for the PS3, and it is, apparently, a military strategy game. Seeing as we've never heard of this before, odds are good that it's a PSN title. Odds are equally good that we'll be seeing it at some stage during Sony's lone ranger press conference at Leipzig next week.

Savage Moon [USK, thanks everyone who sent this in!]

