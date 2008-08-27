Savage Moon Is Starship Troopers Meets Tower Defence

Sony let us know today what that mysterious Savage Moon game is all about. Sadly, it isn't a game based on Cassie Edward's frontier romance novel. It is based on something though: Starship Troopers. Not officially, but come on. Look at it. It's basically a tower defence title, where you have to protect bases from hordes of alien bugs. Savage Moon is a PSN title, and will be released sometime in spring.
Savage Moon - Coming this US Fall to PSN [PlayStation.Blog]
