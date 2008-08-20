Say 'Mucho Gusto' To DSTwitter

Twitter addicts, listen up! A modded version of the micro blogging social networking network du jour is DS-ready. Dubbed DSTwitter, the application currently runs only in Spanish, which is great news if you know Spanish. Not so great if you don't. The software is currently on version 1.2, so fingers crossed an English language version is in the cards.

Haven't used Twitter myself — just Facebook. I imagine my Twitter updates would be rather boring: Sitting, blogging, stood up, more blogging, drinking lemon tea. So thrilling.

Twitter on Nintendo DS with DSTwitter [PMP Today via Pocket Gamer]