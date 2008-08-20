The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Say 'Mucho Gusto' To DSTwitter

Twitter addicts, listen up! A modded version of the micro blogging social networking network du jour is DS-ready. Dubbed DSTwitter, the application currently runs only in Spanish, which is great news if you know Spanish. Not so great if you don't. The software is currently on version 1.2, so fingers crossed an English language version is in the cards.

Haven't used Twitter myself — just Facebook. I imagine my Twitter updates would be rather boring: Sitting, blogging, stood up, more blogging, drinking lemon tea. So thrilling.

Twitter on Nintendo DS with DSTwitter [PMP Today via Pocket Gamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles