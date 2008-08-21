SCEE announces VidZone Service For PS3

Playstation 3 owners in Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be the first to get their hands on the Vidzone trial expected the start in early 2009. The free service allows for streaming of music videos directly to play on your PS3 or through your PSP via remote play. Full release after the jump. SCEE has also announced it will be releasing a film, TV and music download service in the future.

Music Video Streaming Service Brings the Hottest Music Videos to PS3™

Leipzig Games Convention, 20th August 2008: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) announced today that VidZone™, the online destination for music videos, will deliver their free streaming music video service to PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™). The trial service is scheduled for launch in early 2009 for Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and is sure to be a hit with music lovers everywhere. VidZone's service allows PS3 owners to watch the best new music videos for free on their PS3 or streamed to their PSP™ (PlayStation®Portable) via Remote Play.

VidZone is one of Europe's leading online music video services, streaming a full playlist of videos from hip-hop to punk and heavy metal to classics. Music lovers can build their own playlists and personalise their VidZone experience to be whatever they choose. All these features and more will be included in the PS3 service, including the option to download songs, music videos and ringtones to a mobile phone for a small charge.

SCEE will be launching a comprehensive film, TV and music download service at a later date.