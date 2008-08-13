The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

See A Famicom Gutted For Your Amusement

The Nintendo Famicom, picture above in happier times, was sadly gutted by Benj Edwards for PC World, giving us a disturbing, yet educational look at the NES precursor. Even as we look at the grisly insides of the Famicom, its game cartridges, controllers and Japan-only disk system, we learn quite a few things. For instance, I didn't know the Famicom had microphones built into the controllers and that one could shout into them, killing enemies in the Japanese version of The Legend of Zelda.

That makes this lovely little feature information and fun, a sort of "edutainment", if you will. Do check it out, as it's gorgeously photographed and loaded with easily digestible NES era minutiae.

Inside Nintendo's Classic Game Console [PC World]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles