Sega Hits It Big In Japan With Phantasy Star Portable

Looking at this week's Media Create software sales chart, Sega's attempt to target the Monster Hunter crowd with a new Phantasy Star seems to have worked. Phantasy Star Portable topped the charts this week, fending off a number of new debuts — Rhythm Heaven Gold, Soulcalibur IV, Fatal Frame IV — selling a third of a million copies to Japanese PSP owners.
The news for Fatal Frame wasn't as good, as the hardcore focused horror title, developed by Tecmo and Grasshopper and published by Nintendo, didn't scare up much in the way of big numbers.
