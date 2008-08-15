SEGA Says Wii Opportunity For Hardcore (Calls Shovelware 'Crap')

Lots of people own Wiis. I own a Wii and maybe you do, too. And because so many people own Wiis, that means we get lots of Wii games. And let's face it, most of those games aren't very good. SEGA America honcho Simon Jeffrey puts it best: "Crap". But that doesn't mean the Wii is a lost hope! Not at all. Echoing what Jeffery told us at E3, the exec says:

The Wii is a very cost effective platform to experiment with. There is a lot of crap coming out for the Wii in general. But if it's not a good game, it doesn't sell. That flood of crap will die down as publishers become more coherent. The Wii is a great opportunity for hitting hardcore gamers. No one is doing that. With Mad World from Platinum Games, we are trying to show that millions of Wii games want to move on to mature games. They don't have to have an Xbox 360 to do that...

It's [the Wii is a fad]very much disproven. People do play with the Wii like crazy for a while. It gathers cobwebs. Then they bring it out again. But kids are such a big part of the gaming community now and they're demanding Wiis from their parents. Those kids will shape the future of gaming and they're not a fad. Microsoft and Sony have to think about how to make their experiences more gaming in that way.

If more publishers thought like SEGA, you know, we'd probably have better Wii games.

