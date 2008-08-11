SEGA Ships 500,000 Phantasy Star Portable Copies

Japan's latest gaming love affair is SEGA PSP title Phantasy Star Portable. Since going on sale July 31st, 500,000 copies of the game have been shipped in the week following its launch. No Western release has been announced for this action RPG as of yet.
セガ、PSP「ファンタシースターポータブル」発売から1週間で出荷本数50万本達成 [Game Watch]
