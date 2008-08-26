Sexy New Halo War Box Art, Screens

Bungie may be unveiling a new map for Halo 3 at Penny Arcade Expo later this week, but don't forget that's not the only Halo goodness coming our way.
Microsoft Games Studios recently unveiled this fancy new Halo Wars box art and three pretty enticing screens for their upcoming Halo-themed real-time strategy title.
Hit the jump for the screens.
