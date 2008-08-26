SFIV Hits NYC Arcade, Other Cities, Too

There have been sightings of Street Fighter IV arcade cabinets popping up over the last week in North American cities. We received a few tips from people claiming the Chinatown Fair arcade in Manhattan got their very own cabinet, too. So since I never have anything to do on the weekend, I figured I'd take a stroll over there to see for myself. Well, sure enough, they did! It certainly wasn't official looking, but nonetheless, it works and I got a chance to sit down and get a few rounds in. So how does it play? Let's just say it'll make your eyes orgasm.