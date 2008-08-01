Shane Kim Promises More New IP For The 360

So far this generation, Microsoft's first-party lineup has done a pretty good job! Gears of War, Project Gotham Racing 3, Halo 3, Project Gotham Racing 4, Forza 2, Ninja Gaiden 2...all big sellers, all great games. Thing is, aside from Gears, those are all sequels! And Microsoft's two biggest games in 2008 are more sequels, one for Gears, one for Fable. Perhaps sensing an impending onset of acute sequelitis, Microsoft's Shane Kim wants you to know that new stuff is on the way:

We're just at a point in the cycle where you're seeing more sequels. I can tell you we have other new properties that are unannounced that we feel very good and are very confident about. We will continue to have new IPs alongside the franchises in our portfolio, no question.

In 2007 we'd have made a joke about their "new" men-with-guns game, but we're now looking forward to a "new" family quiz game instead!

