Shooting Game Capsule Toy Porn

The fine folks from National Console Support know how to force a post out of me. Take famous spacecraft from our favourite shmups, shrink them down to capsule toy sizes, then take dozens of high quality digital pictures with the macro setting on. Yes, volume two of Shooting Game Historica toys are in!

Having just (finally!) picked up series one of Yujin's mini-toys, we couldn't be more pleased to see Fantasy Zone's Opa Opa rendered in small amounts of plastic. And that M.U.S.H.A. from Musha Aleste? A nice surprise. Wave goodbye to another $US 25, over-consumers!

Shooting Game Historica Vol. 2 [NCSX]

