Show Your Photo Game Face in Facebreaker


Being able to upload someones face on a character in Rainbow Six: Vegas was disturbingly satisfying. In this video we take a look at EA Canada's similar facial recognition feature, Photo Game Face. Watch how Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (MTV's The Hills) kick the living crap out of each other. The game will be out for Xbox 360 and PS3 September 5th.

  • Reckless Guest

    I tried out the Facebreaker demo over the weekend. I managed to do the dishes and get through a beer before the face had been created.Also, the game is pretty average

    0

