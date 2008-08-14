The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Shred Nebula Tears Up XBLA In September

Crunchtime Games is kicking off the unofficial Fall of Arcade... wait, Autumn of Arcade on Xbox Live with the release of Shred Nebula, a game that I feel should be punctuated with brief guitar solos at every mention. The independently developed space shooter will be released on the Xbox 360 on September 3 for an unspecified amount of Microsoft Space Bucks. We can't possibly do it justice with our clumsy prose, so check out the video of Shred Nebula in action because with all those pictures in sequence, it's equivalent to, like, a trillion words. Also not strong at math.

Shred Nebula Official Site

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles