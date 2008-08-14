Crunchtime Games is kicking off the unofficial Fall of Arcade... wait, Autumn of Arcade on Xbox Live with the release of Shred Nebula, a game that I feel should be punctuated with brief guitar solos at every mention. The independently developed space shooter will be released on the Xbox 360 on September 3 for an unspecified amount of Microsoft Space Bucks. We can't possibly do it justice with our clumsy prose, so check out the video of Shred Nebula in action because with all those pictures in sequence, it's equivalent to, like, a trillion words. Also not strong at math.
Shred Nebula Tears Up XBLA In September
