Sierra (?) Bringing Back Red Baron (!?!)


Hmmm. I first see this news, I get excited. After all, Red Baron - despite being 18 years old - is still the best damn World War 1 game around. But then I start asking myself questions. Like, aren't Sierra dead? Wasn't the whole point of the original Red Baron the fact is was steeped in historical accuracy? Why is this now an arcade shooter for the PlayStation Network where 17 bullets cause a battleship to explode?

