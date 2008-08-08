Sierra's Last Game Is A Sad Way To Go Out

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ah, Sierra. So, so, so many fond memories. King's Quest, Space Quest, Police Quest, Quest For Glory, Half-Life 1, Homeworld, SWAT...so many good games, so many good times. So it's crushing to see that, as the label prepares to fade into oblivion following the Blactivision merger, its last game is...less than memorable. Hitting the printers as the ink dried on the Activision-Vivendi merger was Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, making it most likely the last game to be sold under the Sierra brand name (at least until someone digs it up, Atari style). An awful game based on an awful movie. Shame, that.

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor: Sierra's sad swan song [Variety]

