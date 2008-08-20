Sims 3 Will Be Out In February 2009

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

During EA's press conference in Leipzig earlier this morning, it was announced that the game destined to sell a gagillion copies - The Sims 3 - has a firm release date. And that date's February 20, 2009. That's a global, simultaneous release as well, mind you, just in case you're in Europe and were going to bug us about that in the comments section.
GC08: Live blogging the EA press conference [VG247]

  • Maddy Guest

    I was told by the EB Games people that it is coming out on the 27th of June 2009,(for Australia).

