Sims 3 Will Be Out In February 2009

During EA's press conference in Leipzig earlier this morning, it was announced that the game destined to sell a gagillion copies - The Sims 3 - has a firm release date. And that date's February 20, 2009. That's a global, simultaneous release as well, mind you, just in case you're in Europe and were going to bug us about that in the comments section.

