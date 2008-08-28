Sin City & Transmission Games Parted Ways "A Long Time Ago"

Gamespot reports that Red Mile Entertainment has handed the monochrome goose to another developer. The publisher wasn't willing to say which studio had taken up the reins, just that the Melbourne-based Transmission Games (formerly IR Gurus) was no longer at the helm. From the GS story:

Responding to requests for comment, a Red Mile representative said that Sin City has been passed off to an as-yet-unannounced development house, a change that occurred "quite a long time ago". Commenting on the switch, the Red Mile representative said, "Transmission is focusing on Heroes Over Europe, which is quite an important title for us".

First Pandemic (maybe) and now Transmission? The only upside to this tale is it finally gave me an excuse to use a picture of Jessica Alba in a post. Small comfort, mind you.

Red Mile contracts new Sin City dev [Gamespot, via Tsumea]