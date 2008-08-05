The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Siren: Blood Curse Coming To Blu-ray

A 60 GB PlayStation 3 seems like a massive beast, until you download the entire Siren: Blood Curse saga, which devours a good 66% of your hard drive, and what about those poor 20 GB PS3 owners? For those of you not wanting to turn your console into a dedicated Siren machine, Sony has plans to release all 12 episodes on a single Blu-ray disc this fall, with extra bells and whistles to make the full release attractive even to those who've already played through the survival horror title. Nothing on pricing as of yet, but I could certainly see it following PSN pricing for the full game at $US 39.99.
Siren: Blood Curse to get Blu-ray release [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles