Siren: Blood Curse Coming To Blu-ray

A 60 GB PlayStation 3 seems like a massive beast, until you download the entire Siren: Blood Curse saga, which devours a good 66% of your hard drive, and what about those poor 20 GB PS3 owners? For those of you not wanting to turn your console into a dedicated Siren machine, Sony has plans to release all 12 episodes on a single Blu-ray disc this fall, with extra bells and whistles to make the full release attractive even to those who've already played through the survival horror title. Nothing on pricing as of yet, but I could certainly see it following PSN pricing for the full game at $US 39.99.

