The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Skate 2 Displays Amateur Skateboarding Video Goodness

While I was skeptical at first, I turned out to be a huge fan of the first Skate. There was something about that introduction sequence and the fact that the game had a video editor that made it stand out from its rival Tony Hawk franchise. Even in this trailer you can see they are sticking with their amateur skateboarding video roots.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles