Skate 2 Displays Amateur Skateboarding Video Goodness

While I was skeptical at first, I turned out to be a huge fan of the first Skate. There was something about that introduction sequence and the fact that the game had a video editor that made it stand out from its rival Tony Hawk franchise. Even in this trailer you can see they are sticking with their amateur skateboarding video roots.
