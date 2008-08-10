SKU-mours: Silver DS Lite Coming to U.S.? [Updated]

UPDATE: Many GameStop employees have written to say that the metallic silver DS will be sold at their store. Some said exclusively but others disputed this. The $US 25 is indeed a pre-order minimum price. More as it warrants.

A tipster sent us the attached SKU query (full size mobile phone pic after the jump) which claims a metallic silver DS drops in less than a month (Sept. 7). Also looks like the PS2 "Family Value Pack" that includes the console, Lego Batman and the Justice League: New Frontiers DVD, for $US 149, has a street date of Sept 23.

DS Fanboy reported the metallic silver rumour last month saying it would arrive in September, but didn't specify a date.

Fair warning, this is not a full screen shot, so if you work at a Best Buy and want to nitpick what's not shown on the screen.

Rumour: USA to be Awarded Silver [DS Fanboy]