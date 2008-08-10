SKU-mours: Silver DS Lite Coming to U.S.? [Updated]

UPDATE: Many GameStop employees have written to say that the metallic silver DS will be sold at their store. Some said exclusively but others disputed this. The $US 25 is indeed a pre-order minimum price. More as it warrants.
A tipster sent us the attached SKU query (full size mobile phone pic after the jump) which claims a metallic silver DS drops in less than a month (Sept. 7). Also looks like the PS2 "Family Value Pack" that includes the console, Lego Batman and the Justice League: New Frontiers DVD, for $US 149, has a street date of Sept 23.
DS Fanboy reported the metallic silver rumour last month saying it would arrive in September, but didn't specify a date.
Fair warning, this is not a full screen shot, so if you work at a Best Buy and want to nitpick what's not shown on the screen.
Rumour: USA to be Awarded Silver [DS Fanboy]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink