Slitherine Bringing Horrible Histories To The PC & Consoles

Horrible Histories is a series of best selling edumacational books that do their best to make learning history fun by focusing on all the most gory, blood-curdling details.

Historical strategy specialists Slitherine — who, confusingly, have nothing to do with that other best selling children's book series — have signed a deal with Scholastic books to create a series of games based on the books and bring them to the PC, Nintendo Wii and DS.

The books lean heavily towards British and European history (well, we have so much more of it) with titles like The Rotten Romans and The Terrible Tudors but former colonies haven't been forgotten with titles such as Revolting Revolutionaries and Westward Wow.



