Smash Bros. Champ Joins Survivor Cast

Did you realise that the television show Survivor was a going concern among television viewers? I certainly didn't, having completely given up on network television after those bastards decided to cancel Journeyman after one partial season, which is why I had no idea that the one of the cast members for the latest season of Survivor is professional gamer Ken Hoang, the current international champion of Nintendo's Super Smash Brothers Melee. Survivor: Gabon premiers on September 25th, when we'll get to see Ken put his gaming skills to the test in the very physical competition.

My prediction? Ken gets ironically eaten by several wild animals who have never before appeared together hunting the same game.

Ken's Bio Page For Survivor: Gabon [CBS.com - Thanks RLJohn!]

