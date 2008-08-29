Snowblind Makes Death Tank Official

We may have gotten wind of it a bit early, but it's always nice to back things up with an official announcement. Snowblind Studios, Inc. and Flat Games LLC have proudly announced Death Tank for Xbox Live Arcade, a classic game of tanks and trajectories redone with that special XBLA flair. People like to compare it to Worms, but I like to go back a bit further and compare it to an old addiction of mine, Scorched Earth, only with powerups, particle effects, and 8-player multiplayer via Xbox Live (4-players locally). We've got screens, a debut video after the jump, but no word on when it's coming out. Can't possibly be soon enough in my book. This is gaming right here.

Death Tank Official Page [Snowblind Studios via Gamerbytes]