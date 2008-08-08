The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SOCOM Beta Kicks Off in Sept, How You Can Get In

The SOCOM Confrontation public beta is set to run for the entire month of September, the developers announced today, and there are two ways you can get into it.

Gamers can land entry to the public beta by preodering a copy of the game at GameStop, which will also give them two keys to the beta to share. They can also get in by downloading the June issue of Playstation Network video show QORE. GameStop beta keys go live on September 1, while the Qore when start on September 8.

Unfortunately, this is only for North American gamers. Other regions will have to wait to see what their local Sony tells them.

Public Beta Info No Really! [SOCOM]

