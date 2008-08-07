SOCOM: Confrontation Priced, Dated

SOCOM: Confrontation will be hitting North American stores and the Playstation Network on Oct. 14 for $US 40 to $US 60, depending on the bundle you choose.

The SOCOM folks broke down the bundle options on their site a bit earlier today and it looks an awful lot like the options Warhawk gamers were given. While they haven't yet nailed it down, the team hopes to have the game hit the rest of the world at the same time.

And now for your choices:

$US 59.99 SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation (Bundle Version)

Includes SOCOM Confrontation, a newly designed Bluetooth® Headset for the PLAYSTATION®3 system and exclusive Behind the Scenes videos.

$US 39.99 SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation (Stand Alone Version)

For all of the people who want SOCOM: Confrontation on a disc. Does not include the headset or the Behind the Scenes videos.

$US 39.99 SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation on the PlayStation Network

SOCOM Confrontation downloadable from the PSN without ever leaving you couch. Does not include the headset or the Behind the Scenes videos.

I sure hope that headset is SOCOM-themed. If you're going to buy the game, which option do you think you will be picking up.

More headset pics here