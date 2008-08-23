Some Rapper Has An Xbox 360 Phone

This is Soulja Boy. He's a famous rapper, apparently (I only know him from this Ice-T rant). Anyway, the kid seems to have himself an Xbox 360-branded Sidekick phone, and a copy of Resident Evil Genesis to go along with it. Having never owned a Sidekick, he could just have customised a regular one to have a 360 menu and sound effects, but then he's carrying on as if this is both real and a big deal. And if it is real, come on Microsoft, there are better, and "hipper" ways to announce it than by forcing us to endure 2:51 worth of the ramblings of a spoiled, millionaire teenager.
[thanks Saif!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink