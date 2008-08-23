Some Rapper Has An Xbox 360 Phone

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This is Soulja Boy. He's a famous rapper, apparently (I only know him from this Ice-T rant). Anyway, the kid seems to have himself an Xbox 360-branded Sidekick phone, and a copy of Resident Evil Genesis to go along with it. Having never owned a Sidekick, he could just have customised a regular one to have a 360 menu and sound effects, but then he's carrying on as if this is both real and a big deal. And if it is real, come on Microsoft, there are better, and "hipper" ways to announce it than by forcing us to endure 2:51 worth of the ramblings of a spoiled, millionaire teenager.

[thanks Saif!]

