Someone's Knitting Super Mario Bros. Level 1-1 (The Whole Thing)

Atlantian knitter Cassie has committed to knitting more than just a scarf. She's planning on knitting the entirety of Super Mario Bros. first level in yarn form, a project she's documenting for all of the internet to see. According to a recent post, it looks like she's a little over one-third of the way through — and it's already bordering on ridiculous. We'll continue to gawk just to see how big this thing gets as we learn about yarn colour discrepancies.

The Mario Scarf Blog [via BoingBoing]