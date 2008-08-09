Atlantian knitter Cassie has committed to knitting more than just a scarf. She's planning on knitting the entirety of Super Mario Bros. first level in yarn form, a project she's documenting for all of the internet to see. According to a recent post, it looks like she's a little over one-third of the way through — and it's already bordering on ridiculous. We'll continue to gawk just to see how big this thing gets as we learn about yarn colour discrepancies.
Someone's Knitting Super Mario Bros. Level 1-1 (The Whole Thing)
