Sonic Chronicles Trailer Maintains High Hopes



While it is still extremely strange to see a trailer for a Sonic the Hedgehog game with the words, "From the creators of Mass Effect and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" in it, I can't help but have extremely high hopes for BioWare's upcoming Sonic RPG, Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood. Between the action in this trailer and Crecente's hands-on back in May, I've seen and heard nothing but good things about the game. Perhaps Sega has finally found the key to making a good Sonic game - letting someone else do it.