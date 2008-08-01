The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

sonic_statue.jpg First 4 Figures, kings of all things model, plan to drop a new line of video game-themed models this September. Their new collection will be based on Sonic the Hedgehog. First up? A foot tall Sonic by artist Lu Bin that will set you back about $US 100.

The base of the model was inspired by the original game's first level, Green Hill Zone, and includes a grass top and checker board base.

Second pic on the jump.

Sonic

