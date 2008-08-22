Sony Announce SingStar: Queen

This was kinda lost in the maelstrom of Sony news from yesterday, but is worth pointing out today; Sony have announced two new PS2 SingStar games. One isSingStar: Singalong With Disney, but the second? It's SingStar: Queen. That's not some corny title for a "queens of pop" collection or something, either, it's the literal application. Queen. Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon. It'll be out later in the year, and will be accompanied by two Queen song packs for the PS3 SingStore, though these will probably just be ten of the better tracks from the PS2 version. Sony, listen, let's make a deal: you put "Who Wants To Live Forever" on there, and I'll take back almost everything bad I've ever said about SingStar. Almost.