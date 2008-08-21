The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Announces New PSP Model

SCEE president David Reeves announced at the company's Games Convention press conference that the PSP-3000 would being shipping this Fall, boasting new hardware features over the current PSP Slim and Lite. Featuring a built-in microphone, a new, brighter LCD screen and Skype out of the box, the PSP-3000 is expected to ship to Europe in October.

Visually, the new PSP 3000 is nearly identical to previous iterations.

It will ship with eight bundles, with pack-ins featuring Harry Potter, Buzz Master Quiz and more. Each bundle will be priced at 199 Euros.

