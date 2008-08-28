Sony Dishes The PSN Pre-Paid Card Release Info

So those PSN pre-paid cards aren't hitting GameStop until 2009? Screw GameStop. Sony have announced that, in addition to the stores currently stocking the cards (Pamida, Meijer and Speedway), come September three more chains will be selling them. Those three are Blockbuster, 7-Eleven and Riteaid. Which is all well and good, but I'm getting the feeling there are people outside the US - like me, for example - more interested in these cards than Americans. Mostly because it'll make buying stuff like Rock Band DLC that much easier.