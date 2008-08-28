Sony Dishes The PSN Pre-Paid Card Release Info

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

So those PSN pre-paid cards aren't hitting GameStop until 2009? Screw GameStop. Sony have announced that, in addition to the stores currently stocking the cards (Pamida, Meijer and Speedway), come September three more chains will be selling them. Those three are Blockbuster, 7-Eleven and Riteaid. Which is all well and good, but I'm getting the feeling there are people outside the US - like me, for example - more interested in these cards than Americans. Mostly because it'll make buying stuff like Rock Band DLC that much easier.

Comments

  • Misato Guest

    I know this may be a pointless question but any news on when we in Australia will be getting the prepaid cards? I'm sure a $20 prepaid card will cost us $50 just because but I'd still like to know when they are coming out.

    0
  • Matt Guest

    I'l love to know as well, ring Sony or something, contact details are in the back of the manual, i'd ring em myself but i cant find the manual lol

    0
  • Jake Mabey Guest

    Yeah i really need on of these. I live in melbourne, Australia and i just called my local Eb Games and they say "we know they have been released in US but we dont know when we will be getting them :(

    0

