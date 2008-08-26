The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Exec Totally Mehs Final Fantasy XIII On Xbox 360

Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe honcho David Reeves is not an easy man to impress. So even when Microsoft lands Final Fantasy XIII on the Xbox 360, Reeves just turns up his nose, flashes a "W" and goes "whatevers". Just listen to the man talk FFXIII:

I think that just as we got a massive blip up [in hardware sales]with GTA IV — which was not exclusive — we'll get exactly the same blip up with Final Fantasy... I know it [FFXIII]will look great on PS3 and — it's up to Microsoft to clarify this — it's still exclusive in Japan.

Never mind that Reeves works in Europe, it's what's happening in Japan that counts. That's the stronghold! David Reeves is here to defend it, dammit.
Reeves shrugs off FFXIII on 360 saying, "It's still exclusive in Japan" [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles