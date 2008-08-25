Sony: Home's Coming In 2008, Promise

Home's been with us as a concept for quite some time now. Since early 2007, actually. And here we are, in August 2008, and it's still not out. Will it ever come out? Yes. Will it be out this year? If you'd have asked us that last week, we'd honestly have said "eh, probably not", but now, the prognosis is a little more up-beat. Martijn Van der Meulen, a member of Home's development team, has told IGN "it is a 100 percent guarantee that Home will be released by the end of this calendar year". 100%? Dude seems pretty certain. There's no wiggle room in 100%.
