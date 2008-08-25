The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony: Home's Coming In 2008, Promise

Home's been with us as a concept for quite some time now. Since early 2007, actually. And here we are, in August 2008, and it's still not out. Will it ever come out? Yes. Will it be out this year? If you'd have asked us that last week, we'd honestly have said "eh, probably not", but now, the prognosis is a little more up-beat. Martijn Van der Meulen, a member of Home's development team, has told IGN "it is a 100 percent guarantee that Home will be released by the end of this calendar year". 100%? Dude seems pretty certain. There's no wiggle room in 100%.

GC 2008: Home Update [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles