Sony Like To Provide Services For Free

In case you didn't know (and why didn't you), the PlayStation Network is free. The console may cost money, but the online service doesn't. Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida explains to game site Games Industry Sony's view on free stuff:
We like to provide as many services as possible for free — we already provide our network access for gameplay for free — and the interesting thing about the network side and the Internet business is that there's a variety of revenue sources. Not necessarily getting people to pay, but with advertising and so on.
Those are things we're looking at, and learning how we can provide a service without people having to pay — but we still get our operation running with funding from somewhere so that we can maintain the level of quality we want.
While there's no such thing as the proverbial free lunch, it's nice to see Sony try.
Wow, another angry fanboy thread! I play online on my PS3 rarely, and I have no idea who most of the people who are friending me are... and I am not particularly interested.
See, you arent going to catch me playing an online FPS on a console, thats what the PC is for. My console is for playing music and movies but mostly i like epic single player games.
So I guess if you actually like Halo and stuff like that and want to FPS online then Live is going to be a great service. but its not one-size-fits-all. I dont need it, dont want it, and wouldnt really use it if I had it - so I am certainly not paying a recurring fee for it.
Honestly, when I look at the lineup for 360 it doesnt do anything for me. Of course there are different types of gamers and different markets. So 360 kids, stop screeming "iiitss beeetttteeerrr!!!!" and bettering your heads because somebody else doesnt agree with you. They arent a cheap ass because they dont want the service you want. They are just different.