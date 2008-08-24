The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony: LittleBigPlanet *Not* Region-Locked

And that comes from SCE Development. In PlayStation's Europe message board, he says the producer who spoke yesterday was confused when he said LittleBigPlanet would be region-locked. All shared levels will be available in the game worldwide. Verbatim from Sony:

Hi all, as many of you may have heard already in an interview at Leipzig the senior producer for LittleBigPlanet announced that the game is region locked. This is in fact not the case, and all shared levels in the game will be available worldwide. The confusion arose out of regional differences in how moderation will work as there are different legal rules each region have to play by, and at one point this looked like it may require the game to be independent in each region - however this has been worked around and there will only be one region for the game.... a LittleBigRegion.

Apologies for any confusion over this issue, however I'm pretty sure you're happy with the result.

