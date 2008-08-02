Sony Makes Lollpalooza More In Tents

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When Illinois isn't busy hating on Final Fantasy XI, they're busy getting ready for Lollapalooza 2008, taking place this weekend in Chicago's Grant Park. Sony's PlayStation 3 is going to have a pretty big presence at the show, with two tents set up to showcase what the console has to offer. One tent will feature Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet, where fans will be able to hang out with Brazilian Girls and get their tiny sackboy game on.

Also featured at the festival is The PlayStation "Take the Stage" Tent, which will give visitors an opportunity to strut their stuff in Rock Band and SingStar, with CSS, Jamie Lidell, Kid Sister, Krista and Tiny Master of Today stopping by off an on to challenge players with the highest scores. I can barely contain my own excitement, so I'll just leave it at that.

