Sony Online Entertainment Fan Fair Reg Extended

The 2008 Fan Faire is right around the corner and Sony Online Entertainment just announced that "due to record breaking response" they've decided to... extend registration. Wha?

SOE tells me that they currently have a bit more than 1,100 people registered for the event and that compared to previous years that is a "very strong number". If you were thinking about going to Sony's celebration of all things SOE, Everquest and MMO-ey, hit up the site to register. You can also register on site, though only pre-registered folks are guaranteed the in-game rewards.

The event is being held at the Las Vegas Hilton from Aug. 14 through Aug. 17 and registration will set you back $US 89 for the weekend or $US 39 for a day.

This year's event will include a second annual community address by John Smedley, a Gamers in Real Life breakfast and a chance to pre-order the Everquest 10th Anniversary Commemorative Book.

The full schedule can be found here.

Fan Faire 08 Schedule [SOE]