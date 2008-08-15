Sony Responds To NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

The PlayStation brand had a pretty darn good month, as it continues to cool off from strong Metal Gear Solid 4 sales, with over 600,000 things named PlayStation sold in the U.S. last month. Sony Computer Entertainment America responded to those NPD figures today, citing "strong momentum" — one of our favourite intangibles — and flooding us with growth percentages.

The first percentage of note is the 99% year-to-date hardware sales growth of the PS3. SCEA also wows us with a 206% figure, which one can apply to year-to-date software sales on that platform. Stop! We're already getting dizzy!

We'll just let the soothing words and overhyphenating of CEO Jack Tretton finish the post off. He says "Our year-to-date sales growth of 99% for the PS3 reaffirms that consumers are indeed embracing PS3 as their entertainment hub-of-choice with its feature-rich offerings like Blu-ray and our recently announced video delivery service". Full percentage peppered gloat after the jump.