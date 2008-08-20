The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony To Debut EyeToy Play 2 At Leipzig

According to VG247, part of Sony's Leipzig press conference (at least, one of the parts we don't already know about) is to be devoted to an unveiling of the "next generation of EyeToy". Seeing as the successor to the EyeToy peripheral - the PlayStation Eye - is already out, we'll presume they're talking about a next-gen sequel to EyeToy Play, the game that came bundled with the original PS2 camera. We'll also presume it'll be taking advantage of all those neat features we've been shown over the past few months. And be subsequently excited. But remember, until David Reeves takes to that stage later today, chalk this one up as a rumour.

GC08: "Next gen" EyeToy game to be revealed in Sony presser today [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles