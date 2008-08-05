Sony Wants To Turn India Into Game Development Nexus

In an effort to further cut costs, Sony Computer Entertainment plans to further its influence in India. The company is transferring tech from its London studio to India and will also train local developers to balance costly dev costs. Says Sony's Atindriya Bose:

The future of the Indian game development market will depend on the quality of the game developers who are starting at a zero base.

The Indian subsidiary also has a PS2 game software manufacturing facility that it makes available to other publishers looking to release games on the Indian subcontinent at local price points, and Sony even earns royalities on these games as well.

Sony will make India its gaming development hub [DNA via MAXCONSOLE][Pic]