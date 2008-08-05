The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Wants To Turn India Into Game Development Nexus

In an effort to further cut costs, Sony Computer Entertainment plans to further its influence in India. The company is transferring tech from its London studio to India and will also train local developers to balance costly dev costs. Says Sony's Atindriya Bose:

The future of the Indian game development market will depend on the quality of the game developers who are starting at a zero base.

The Indian subsidiary also has a PS2 game software manufacturing facility that it makes available to other publishers looking to release games on the Indian subcontinent at local price points, and Sony even earns royalities on these games as well.

Sony will make India its gaming development hub [DNA via MAXCONSOLE][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles