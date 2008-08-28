Sony, Whatcha Showin At PAX?

This! All of this stuff. Most of it playable, some of it playable only by Sony types. Point is, it's all of Sony's stuff, and if you're heading on up to PAX, you may as well know what you're getting yourself in for. The biggest draw will probably be playable Resistance 2 multiplayer, though MotorStorm 2 and SOCOM Confrontation should also be a hit with the kids. Click through for the full lineup.

Resistance 2 Multiplayer

SOCOM: Confrontation

MotorStorm 2

Resistance: Retribution

Buzz! Master Quiz

SingStar

Buzz! Quiz TV

inFamous (onstage demo only)

LittleBigPlanet (onstage demo only)

