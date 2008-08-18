Soul Bubbles: Fighting the Tide

We've mentioned Soul Bubbles a few times, most recently in regards to the expert bias inherent in game reviews. GameSetWatch has a great interview up with Oliver Lejade, artistic director of the small French studio that turned out the DS game — it's reasonably lengthy, and a lot of issues get touched on, from Soul Bubbles itself, to that same 'expert bias,' to the market for DS titles (which Lejade says is being killed from a lack of originality and problems related to retail distribution channels). On the problem of how games are picked up by (large) retailers, Lejade has this to say: