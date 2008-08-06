Soulcalibur IV, Over 2 Million Copies Sold Worldwide

Either bigger boobs or Star Wars characters did the trick, because Namco Bandai Games has announced that Soulcalibur IV has already sold (not shipped, sold) over 2,000,000 copies of SCIV. The multi-platform game went on sale in the States on July 29th and in Japan and Europe on July 31st. Many people have purchased it.

バンダイナムコ、PS3/Xbox 360「ソウルキャリバーIV」

全世界での累計販売本数が200万本を突破 [Game Watch]