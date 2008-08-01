The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Space Invaders Worldwar Tourney Launches

Square Enix just kicked off a Japan versus US tournament to showcase their free-to-play Flash game Space Invaders Worldwar. The 30th Anniversary game plays like a blend of Galaga and Space Invaders with a touch of Tempest thrown in for good measure.

In the tournament players will be drawn from the 194 nations represented and "pitted directly against each other". Not sure what that means, but I think they mean that they will be tracking scores. Real-time progress reports will be provided throughout the tournament on the Yahoo! America and Yahoo! Japan sites.

The tournament itself seems sort of pointless, what with seemingly no prizes or real individual winner, but I'm kinda loving this new take on the game. My only issue with it is that there's some lag for me when I play. It would be great to see this show up on the Playstation Network and Xbox Live Arcade. Hey they could even drop it in for free!

Hit the jump to give the game a try.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles