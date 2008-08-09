Space Siege Dev Diary: Explosions and Morality

The most recent dev diary for Space Siege seems to be a step away from Gas Powered Game's dungeon crawling roots. The shifted focus from team-based gameplay to a solo character seems to allow the creation of a more compelling protagonist. Seth Walker fights a number of invading baddies aboard humanity's last space station while upgrading his weapons and himself with all sorts of cool future technology. It sounds as if the moral choice of upgrading Seth and ultimately altering his humanity will play a large role in Space Siege.