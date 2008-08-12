Spike TV Kicks Off Madden 09 Tonight



I honestly cannot think of a better channel to host a special countdown to the launch of EA's Madden NFL 09 than good old Spike TV. This is the audience the channel was born to capture. They'll have Geoff Keighley broadcasting live from the Rosebowl, a performance by Good Charlotte, and a special presentation of the movie Rudy. Of course hardcore East Coast Madden fans will have already left to fill their bellies with beer before waiting in line to get the game at midnight, but perhaps they'll leave their TVs on at home to help a station out.