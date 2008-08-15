Spore Goes Gold For A Sept 7th Release

Ladies and gentlemen, fire up the Creature Creator and prepare your finest penis-armed tripeds — Spore has left the building.

Even as I type, teams of misshapen, feather-crested spidergoats are ferrying the Gold disc over to the DVD factory with a note from Will Wright and a calender with a big red ring around September 7th.

The 'proper' versions of Spore for the PC & Mac will be accompanied by Spore Creatures for the Nintendo DS. iPhone owners will get their callused multi-touching fingers on Spore Origins on September 4th.

