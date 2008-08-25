Spore Oz Release Date Moved To September 11?

Huh? Since when was Spore set to launch on Sept 11? At least, that's what the Spore Launch Centre over at AU IGN is reporting. True, it's not that far ahead of the Sept 4 date given not so long ago, but it's still a surprise.

Retailers GAME and EB Games still have September 4 entered into their databases, so consider it a rumour for now. EA was contacted earlier for comment, but has yet to reply.

Update: Seems someone at IGN has their wires crossed! EA has confirmed the Sept 4 date is still on for Oz. I've also included a press release with the Sept 4th release date after the jump.

Spore Launch Centre [AU IGN, thanks Matt30822]