Spore Oz Release Date Moved To September 11?

Huh? Since when was Spore set to launch on Sept 11? At least, that's what the Spore Launch Centre over at AU IGN is reporting. True, it's not that far ahead of the Sept 4 date given not so long ago, but it's still a surprise.

Retailers GAME and EB Games still have September 4 entered into their databases, so consider it a rumour for now. EA was contacted earlier for comment, but has yet to reply.

Update: Seems someone at IGN has their wires crossed! EA has confirmed the Sept 4 date is still on for Oz. I've also included a press release with the Sept 4th release date after the jump.

Spore Launch Centre [AU IGN, thanks Matt30822]

EA AND MAXIS ANNOUNCE THAT SPORE HAS GONE GOLD

Long-Anticipated Game from Gaming Luminary, Will Wright, is Complete and in Production; Hits Store Shelves September 4

Sydney, Australia - August 18, 2008 - The wait is almost over! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) and Maxis today announced that Spore™, the most anticipated video game of the year from the creator of The Sims™, has gone gold and will be available for the Mac and PC at retailers September 4 in Australia and September 7 in North America. Spore™ Creatures for Nintendo DS™ will also be available in Australia September 4.

"We are so excited to finally get Spore into the hands of fans and players," said Lucy Bradshaw, executive producer of Spore at Maxis. "The Maxis studio has had an absolute blast creating Spore, but the fun is just beginning. The most engaging stories are truly the ones people create themselves, and we can't wait to see how players not only craft and explore the Spore universe, but hear what stories they have to tell as a result."

Spore gives players their own personal universe in a box, allowing fans to create and evolve life, establish tribes, build civilisations, sculpt entire worlds and explore a universe created by other gamers. Spore gives players a wealth of creative tools to customise nearly every aspect of their universe: creatures, vehicles, buildings, and even spaceships. Players can then seamlessly share their creations with the world via the Sporepedia™ and explore infinite new galaxies created by other gamers*.

For all the latest Spore news, screens, videos community content, and to try out the trial version of the hugely popular Spore Creature Creator, visit www.spore.com.</blockquote

Comments

  • manunited99 Guest

    this is fucking bullshit! Im counting down the days waiting for the 4th because we get it first in the world (except new zealand) and suddenly they slant us back to September 11). Ill sue those bastards double what I paid for my galatic edition which is $120 (TWICE US PAID PRICES!) We deserve to get it a couple of days early with the price we pay.

    0
  • heirware Guest

    Jesus! That was scary as all hell until I read the update. Don't scare me like that Kotaku

    0
  • Concretecold Guest

    Do you have the EA confirmation? If you, please put it on the Spore wikipedia page as a US moderator refuses to believe it. (It's a great laugh to read all his whining and revisions, but annoying that he keeps removing the info for Aussies)

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Concretecold: Yes, the story has been updated. It is most definitely Sept 4th, and this has been confirmed by EA Australia.

    0
  • Tom Guest

    Would anyone be able to tell me why Auz gets it before America... i mean... thats awesome.. but... i can't see many Americans being too happy about that?

    0
  • Alex Guest

    Well, I'm getting my Galactic Edition copy form EBGames on the 2nd of September (tomorrow). I have no idea what's happening with the release date, maybe EB got lucky.

    0

